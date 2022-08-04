MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are at an active scene on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland County.

Troopers are looking for a black man who is believed to be in the area on foot. The man is described as approximately 22-years-old, 5’7″, 130-140lbs, and last seen wearing a black shirt.

State Police confirmed the situation is considered a manhunt at this time.

Anyone who sees this individual is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

State Police are asking residents to avoid the area.