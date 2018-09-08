UPDATE: One person in custody after Perry County incident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) - UPDATE: State Police in Newport have confirmed that one person was taken into custody during this incident.

State police are on the scene in Newport, Perry County for an active investigation.

Officers say the incident is taking place in the area of Red Hill Road and Church Road, and that drivers should expect traffic delays.

No additional information has been released at this time.