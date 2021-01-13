State police respond to attempted child abduction in Erie County

Pennsylvania State Police responded to an attempted child abduction on January 08 at 11690 W. Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417, Springfield Township in Erie County.

Troopers say Two Hispanic males parked their truck in a driveway at a residence on West Ridge Road in Girard, Pa. The suspects then whistled to an 11-year-old girl who was walking her dog in the backyard of her residence. The men yelled, “Come here girl.”

The father of the girl approached the occupants who stated that they were out of gas.

After the father walked away, the suspects sped off in their vehicle. Police believe the vehicle to be a black 2000’s Chevrolet Silverado truck (possibly 2003), displaying an unknown Ohio registration.

The truck has three to five stickers attached to the left rear window, a black shaved after-market rear bumper, a lift kit, and tires that are larger than the stock tires.

Troopers say the first suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, mid 30’s, approximately 5 feet 5 inches, 130-150 pounds, skinny build, with dark hair and a possible teardrop tattoo under his left eye. The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 35-40 years of age, 250 pounds, and has a heavy-set build.

Any persons with information on this incident are asked to call the Girard Station at 814-774-9611 and speak to Trooper Geibel or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.