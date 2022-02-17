State Police respond to fatal Mifflin County crash

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say one person has died after a crash in Mifflin County.

Troopers responded to Route 334 on Feb. 10 and found a 2011 Chevrolet Express that traveled off the roadway and struck the guidewire to a utility pole.

The driver and lone occupant, 76-year-old Richard O’Donnell, was found deceased a the scene and may have suffered a medical emergency.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.