State Police search for man accused of raping minor

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are looking for a man they said was raped someone under the age of 18.

Jose Rodrigues-Preciado, 38, is accused of raping the victim Saturday morning around 10:30 on Philadelphia Avenue in Greene Township.

Jose Rodrigues-Preciado

Troopers have not been able to find him. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Rodrigues-Preciado is described as 5’8″ and about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue zip-up hoodie.

State Police said he could possibly be in Franklin or Adams counties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.