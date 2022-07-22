WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in York are searching for a motorcyclist who has twice fled police.

On May 10 around 12 p.m. the pictured suspect fled a Trooper in Wrightsville and on May 28 the same suspect fled a Trooper on I-83S near mile marker 24.

The sports bike is described as black in color and has color-changing underglow lights. The operator is described as a white Hispanic male, approximately 275 pounds.





Anyone with information is asked contact Trooper Zundel (717) 428-1011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.