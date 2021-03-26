State Police searching for man who stole, crashed a Dauphin County school van

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who stole a school van and escaped from two vehicle pursuits.

Authorities say their search for Gregory Allen Daniels first began when they were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Market St., Williamstown Borough on Thursday for a report of criminal trespass.

Daniels illegally gained access to a vacant property and was observed driving a stolen vehicle from South Carolina a short time later.

When Troopers ordered Daniels out of the stolen vehicle, he fled the scene and a pursuit began.

The chase lasted through Weiser State Forest before Daniels stopped his vehicle and escaped into a wooded area on foot.

Police were able to locate a handgun at the scene, which Daniels did not lawfully possess.

Early the next day, a school van was stolen from the Williams Valley School. When it was observed being operated by Daniels, he intentionally struck another vehicle head-on and intentionally read-ended another vehicle before fleeing in the stolen van.

Several hours later, the stolen van was recovered unoccupied in Jefferson Township, Dauphin County. Daniels has not been located.

State Police say Daniels is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Lykens 717-362-8700.