ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery who resembles the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

State Police say the armed robbery happened at the Turkey Hill Gas Station on W 28th Division Highway on May 27 when a man pointed a handgun at the clerk. After being handed cash the suspect fled the store in a dark colors sedan and traveled east on SR-322.

The suspect wore a black fedora, black leather jacket, black aviator sunglasses, blue jeans, and black shoes. Troopers say the man appeared to be in his 20s with long black hair, light facial hair, a tattoo or scar on the webbing of his right hand, and spoke in a low toned voice.

Police say the man is believed to be connected to another armed robbery in the Midstate. The outfit worn by the wanted robber closely resembles costumes worn by late pop singer Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Yannelli at 717-290-1963.