State police seeking help in Fulton County burglary case

FULTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Burglary that occurred at 513 Woodside Drive, Ayr Township, Fulton County sometime between Dec. 21, 2020, and Jan. 13, 2021.

Troopers say the unknown suspect(s) stole tools, electronics and money with a total stolen value of approximately $1,600 before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Troop G, McConnellsburg Station at 717-485-3131 and speak to Trooper Hibner or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.