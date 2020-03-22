State police to assist in closure of non-life-sustaining businesses starting Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23 state police will assist in the enforcement of the closing of non-life-sustaining businesses

Colonel Robert Evanchick, the commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), issued the following statement Sunday on the agency’s enforcement of Governor Tom Wolf’s order closing physical locations of non-life-sustaining businesses:

“The priority of the Pennsylvania State Police is protecting lives and maintaining order in the commonwealth. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, troopers and liquor control enforcement officers are prepared to ensure compliance with Governor Wolf’s order. “Private businesses, organizations, and other noncompliant entities face possible criminal penalties under the Administrative Code of 1929, 71 P.S. § 1409 and/or the Pennsylvania Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955, 35 P.S. § 521.20(a). Both violations are summary offenses punishable by fines and even jail time. Violators may also be subject to additional administrative penalties under certain circumstances. “We believe most Pennsylvanians want to act responsibly and do their part to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. Troopers and liquor control officers will make every effort to achieve voluntary compliance by educating business owners and using discretion when appropriate. But our message is clear: COVID-19 is a serious health and public safety risk that requires an extraordinary response from law enforcement and the public. I urge everyone to stay home, stay calm, and stay safe.” The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law: