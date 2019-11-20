Arrest made in shooting death of man found in car trunk

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a man they say confessed to killing 37-year-old Demetrios Kalathas.

Justin Hockenberry, 36, of Orrstown, was taken into custody Tuesday after he was initially identified as a person of interest in the investigation. He is charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and related offenses.

Kalathas, of Guilford Township, was reported as missing before he was found dead Sunday in the trunk of a white 2003 Lincoln Town Car in the Lions Club parking lot in Lurgan Township.

Police say Kalathas was left in the trunk of his own car for almost a week before his body was discovered. They said Hockenberry shot him several times in the back with a shotgun.

Justin Hockenberry

At a news conference Tuesday night, investigators said Kalathas and Hockenberry knew each other for 20 years and often bought and sold drugs together. It’s that relationship that police say led to Kalathas’ death.

“These two buy and sell drugs from one another, and Kalathas had shown up prior to a trip he had planned to Florida to collect money from Mr. Hockenberry,” state police Lt. Mark Magyor said.

Hockenberry also faces felony charges of receiving stolen property and sale or transfer of firearms in an unrelated investigation. He is in Franklin County Prison without bail.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 26.

Anyone who has information about the case should call state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

