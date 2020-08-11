State Police to step up enforcement of “Steer Clear” law Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police will ramp up efforts of enforcement of the “Steer Clear” law on Tuesday.

“Steer Clear” is the law that requires drivers to move over or at least slow down if they come across police, emergency responders, tow trucks, or disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

A Midstate firefighter was just killed three weeks ago, he was hit by a car as he worked on the side of I-81 in his job as a tow truck operator.

Fines in Pennsylvania start at 250 dollars. Repeat offenders may have their license suspended. Troopers will focus on the Turnpike tomorrow.

