State Police: Trooper hurt during arrest in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) State Police said a trooper was hurt while trying to arrest a man believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

Investigators said the trooper was called to Route 41 and Bridge Street in Salisbury Township Sunday around 2:37 a.m. There was a report of a man dancing in the middle of the street and pulling on the doors of closed businesses.

The man was later identified as Kyle Clark, 28, of Gap.

State Police said the trooper caught up with Clark at a gas station on Route 41. Clark struggled with the officer hitting him in the head with his own head. He tried to punch the trooper but he missed. He was eventually subdued and arrested.

A hypodermic syringe was found on Clark.

He is facing several charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.