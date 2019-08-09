State representatives announce wildfire-fighting grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State legislators announced that wildfire-fighting grants were given to local companies in association with Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday.

State Reps. Seth Grove and Kate Klunk announced that Porters Community Fire Company in Heidelberg Township and Union Fire and Hose Company No. 1 in Dover are among more than 130 fire companies across the state to receive the grants.

Grove said: “Smokey Bear began telling us ‘Only you can prevent forest fires’ on Aug. 9, 1944. Volunteer firefighters put their lives on the line daily, and these grants will assist their efforts, particularly during a time of year when dry weather makes rural areas more prone to wildfires.”

The grants totaling more than $617,000 are funded by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The money has played a role in helping to reduce the average number of acres burned annually in wildfires from 22 million in 1944 to an average of 6.7 million today according to the House of Representatives.

Klunk said, “We need to do all we can to support our local volunteer fire companies, who can’t survive on carnivals and chicken dinners alone, this is just one more way we can say thank you to the men and women who are there for us in our time of need.”