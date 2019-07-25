State reviews after charges against parolees in 6 homicides

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The number of homicides allegedly committed by Pennsylvania men on parole has reached six in just two months.

Two of the homicides are local. Police say James Sterbinsky, of Lancaster, fatally stabbed his sister and niece last week. In Hershey, authorities say Calvin Purdie strangled and killed the mother of his girlfriend in her home before setting it on fire.

Corrections Secretary John Wetzel says his agency will review the parolees’ history in prison and under parole supervision and try to determine if something should have been done differently.

Larry Blackwell, the president of the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association, says he saw this coming. He says it was bound to happen based on what he says is the mechanical operation on how inmates are paroled.

“The release of these inmates and how they’re doing it is all mechanical; you accomplish this, you check a box. It took out the human factor of somebody reporting, an officer from the housing unit saying how this inmate’s actions were before he started the parole process,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell is calling for an outside agency to investigate how parole hearings are conducted, and he wants to see corrections officers have a say.

Lamont Jones is a former inmate who now works with them by preparing them for parole. Jones says there should be more resources for inmates going through the process.

“Make sure that they have a support group, that is one of the biggest things that you can possibly have, a support group, and that’s what the mentoring offers,” said Jones, the vice president of Breaking the Chains.

The Corrections Department says last year, 6,526 people were arrested while under parole supervision.