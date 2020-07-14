Pennsylvania state senator tests positive for Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Senator Anthony Hardy Williams (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) has tested positive for Covid-19, several sources confirm.

Although the Senate was in session, Williams was missing from the Capitol on Tuesday. The senator offered the following statement after abc27 broke the story:

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am following all recommended guidelines from the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health and have informed my Democratic leadership, colleagues, and those I’ve come in contact with so that they can take the necessary steps to evaluate if they are running any risk. I will continue to work for the people of the Pennsylvania 8th Senatorial District during this time. Out of an abundance of caution, my offices will be closed for two weeks and staff will be working remotely.”

Williams is a Philadelphia native and graduate of Franklin and Marshall College. He became a state representative in 1989 representing the 191st district and later followed his father, Hardy, into the Senate seat when the elder Williams retired in 1989.

He became the Democratic Whip in 2011, and also serves as the chairman for the State Government Committee.

In 2010, Williams finished third out of four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for governor behind Dan Onorato and Jack Wagner and ahead of Joe Hoeffel.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.