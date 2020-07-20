State warns of dangers of high temperatures, as heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As a heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reminding people of the dangers of high temperatures.

Health officials are stressing that just because it’s incredibly hot, Pennsylvanians can’t forget we are in the middle of a pandemic.

The order mandating the wearing of masks when you can’t stay six feet apart from others still applies.

The state says masks must be worn unless they pose a risk to someone’s health and safety, and mere discomfort isn’t considered one of those risks.

Still, face shields are an acceptable alternative on hot days.

The department also wants people to know the difference between heat-related illnesses.

Heatstroke symptoms include a body temperature above 103°, red, hot, and dry skin without sweating, a rapid, strong pulse, confusion, and a throbbing headache.

If you or someone is experiencing any of this, call 9-1-1,

Someone with heat exhaustion may experience heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, fatigue or nausea.

If symptoms of heat exhaustion don’t go away within an hour, seek medical attention as well.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine released a statement, saying in part, “The combination of heat and humidity can be deadly for people who are not able to keep themselves cool…We ask all Pennsylvanians to be a good neighbor and check on those who may have limited mobility or may not have a way to escape the heat.”

Health officials say if you are spending time outside, squeeze in any exercise either before 11 a.m. or after 3 p.m. They also recommend you wear sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.

The Department of Health says outdoor workers should drink between two to four cups of water every hour.

Everyone should be drinking water throughout the day, and not waiting until they are thirsty.

