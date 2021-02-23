State’s first auto auction of 2021 held at Manheim Keystone Pa. in Dauphin County

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The state’s first vehicle auction of the year was on Tuesday at the Manheim Keystone Auction in Grantville, Dauphin County.

At Tuesday’s auction, attendees had the opportunity to bid on vehicles confiscated by police.

There were 270 vehicles available, including a military dumb truck.

The auction was limited to buyers and dealers who pre-registered for the event. Masks and social distancing was required.

In the past, six of these vehicle auctions were held ever year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, four were cancelled in 2020.

“This is a great time to get a winter weather vehicle. We have lots of four-wheel-drive pick-up trucks, SUVs, front-wheel-drive sedans, things that would do well in this type of weather that we’re experiencing right now,” said Troy Thompson, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Dept. of General Services.

The next state auto auction will be held in two months.