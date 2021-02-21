Steelton Borough hires controversial public works director

STEELTON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The former borough manager in Camp Hill, Gary Kline has been hired to be the new public works director for Steelton.

In 2015 Kline pleaded no contest after the state attorney general’s office accused him of dumping millions of gallons of untreated raw sewage into the Yellow Breeches and Condoguinet Creeks. He was sentenced to six months probation and had to pay $3,000 in fines.

Borough of Steelton council members told abc27 that they weren’t aware of Kline’s complete background when his name came up for recommendation for the job during executive session, so he was approved by majority vote.

“I felt like several members of council were blindsided by this and we do have fixes in place to avoid this situation however it did slip through the cracks,” said Brian Proctor, president of the Steelton Borough Council.

Council member Denae House tells abc27 the job search committee should have been upfront about Kline’s past and the people of Steelton deserve full transparency because they have been through so much with the borough’s water system and other issues.

Kline will be on a 90 day probation period.