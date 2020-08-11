Steelton Borough police investigating shooting on Jefferson Street

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough police are investigating after reports for shots fired on the 200 block of Jefferson Street early Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m. where officers spoke to the victim who said they heard a gunshot after watching two people point a red laser at them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-939-9841 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

