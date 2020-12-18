Steelton Borough Police searching for armed robber after a Turkey Hill hold-up escaped with $1,000 in cash

HARRISBURG. Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill on North Front Street Early Friday morning for a report of an armed robbery. The suspect was armed with a gun and got away with over $1,000 in cash.
Steelton Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the individual in the attached photos. Any information on this incident can be reported anonymously through a Crimewatch submission, by calling 717-939-9841, or emailing Det. Dory Martin at dmartin@steeltonpa.com.
