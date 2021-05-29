Steelton cemetery holds Memorial Day service to honor the fallen

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Memorial Day weekend is here, and several Midstate towns are honoring those who have served our country and passed away.

Midland Cemetery in Steelton held its annual memorial service on Saturday. People from around the region joined together to remember the men and women who served in the armed forces.

The late Private Samuel Heyward died while serving in Italy during World War II. He is not buried at Midland Cemetery, but his commitment to the country was recognized during today’s service.

“It is really nice to see all these people show up,” Jeanie Glaser from the Friends of Midland Cemetery Association said. “The turnout is great for today. It is really moving to know that this matters to other people and it is not something they would do just on a nice day. It is really meaningful.”

Private Samuel Heyward was in the segregated unit for colored soldiers.