Steelton-Highspire approves new superintendent amid some community concern

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local school district has a new superintendent, but not everyone is on board with the new leader. On Wednesday night the Steelton-Highspire school board met and voted to approve Mick Iskric Jr. as the district’s new superintendent.

Some community members pointed out that election week is less than a week away, meaning the board could be changing. That raised concerns that they should’ve waited to vote. Mom LaShanna Grant was one of the parents who voiced opposition.

“As a parent, the way you guys went around the table and aye’d him is scary, because I don’t know nothing about this man,” Grant said.

Julianna Paioletti is a parent who is running a write-in campaign for the school board herself. She feels the process to hire Iskric wasn’t transparent enough.

“The positions were supposed to be made public and then a decision should be made,” Paioletti said.

Though the board says there was discussion about it at prior meetings and in their minutes, which were posted online.

“If you don’t come to the meetings nobody’s going to know,” Board President Rachel Slade said.

Farrah Conjar, who lives in Steelton, argued that Iskric doesn’t live in the district or have kids in the schools.

“I’m sorry, he should not be superintendent,” Conjar said. “We hire an outsider and don’t even post the job to the public. I’m sorry, but I have a problem with that because the taxes are too high in Steelton and the morale at this school, especially the high school is horrific.”

He has a message for them. “Give me a shot,” Iskric said. He has a history of working for the district. He’s been there since 2014, first as a principal and then as assistant superintendent.

“We try to promote from within. That was the logic,” Slade said.

Some parents are supportive of Iskric, like Ciera Dent. “We leave this to our school board and we have to be confident in what it is that we have elected them to do, they are elected officials,” Dent said.

Others, like Meghan Culpepper, are just hopeful he can bring change to a district that they believe needs it. “The teachers need support up here and I just support and I pray. Mick, you got your hands full with this. We need to do something,” Culpepper said.

“I support the kids and if we do things that are what’s best for kids, that’s my motto, what’s best for kids. If we make every decision based around what’s best for kids good things are going to happen and that’s what we want to do,” Iskric said.

The board also voted to approve Willie Slade Jr. as the new assistant superintendent.