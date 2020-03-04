Steelton-Highspire School District split causing concern in the community

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Council President Brian Proctor is a native of the community that he is ​proud to call home. Proctor says there is a lot of history and tradition that’s in the district’s name.

“The school was named Steelton-Highspire because of the steel mills in Steelton and the high church posts in Highspire,” Proctor said. “The thought of the name changing is heartbreaking.”

He says he has spoken a lot with the community since the Commonwealth Court Panel announced on Monday they overturned a Dauphin County judge’s ruling from 2019.

More than 250 students from Highspire now have an opportunity to attend classes in Middletown School District.

“A lot of people want to know what is next,” Proctor said. “I know people will have a lot of questions at Wednesday’s​ board meeting.”​

Julianna Paioletti is a community leader with Steelton Highspire United. She says he would prefer Highspire students to stay in the district but also believes more parent involvement would have a positive impact.

“I kept my son in the district because I believe in the educational opportunity,” Paiolette said. “I think that parents need to get more engaged and you would see an improvement across the board.”​

Officials with Middletown and Steelton-Highspire school districts are evaluating their options, which include filing an appeal. Steelton Highspire will hold a board meeting on Wednesday. ​