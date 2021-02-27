Steelton Highspire students host drive-through to celebrate black history month

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Students in the Steelton Highspire School District are celebrating black history month and helping families during the pandemic.

Artwork and biographies of black men and women who played key roles in developing the nation and fighting for civil rights were on display during a drive-through event.

Organizers say it was important to recognize their work while maintaining social distancing.

“Everyone knows we had a rough year in 2020, it was real rough, so we decided to get together and do a black history month drive-through.” Richard Wise, a student said. “We know all the big losses we had in our culture so we decided to come up with the event and keep the black history month tradition alive.”

Students and staff also handed out bags of groceries during the black history month drive-through event.