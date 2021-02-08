Steelton-Highspire students return to classes with hybrid learning plan

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More students are returning to classes in Steelton after the Steelton-Highspire School District went all-virtual in late October 2020.

Special Education students returned earlier, but now the rest of the student body will take part in mixed hybrid learning.

The students will be split into two groups, and they’ll attend classes in-person two days a week.

The remaining three days will consist of virtual learning.

“For some kids, that is their thing but for the vast majority it is not and our participation rate is not where it should be,” explains Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Travis Waters.” So that is another reason why we had to bring kids back … it is not what is best for kids or most kids.”

Superintendent Waters also says if COVID cases rise at an alarming rate, he will not hesitate to send students back to 100% virtual learning.