Steelton deadly shooting close to being solved, police say

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Police Chief Anthony Minium says his department is working with other law enforcement agencies to find the shooter from a Wednesday homicide on Front Street.

Minium says 39-year-old Ishmail Lewis was shot just before 1 p.m.

“This was an isolated incident,” he said. “We are getting close to solving this case because the community is cooperating.”

Kevin Maxson grew up with Lewis. He said he was heartbroken when he heard the news. “We go back 30 years and we went to Foose Elementary School together.”

Maxson is not aware of the circumstances that contributed to the shooting, but he says people need to resolve their differences without turning to violence.

“We have to be willing to protect the value of one’s life, as opposed to taking it,” he said. “Because once you take that person’s life, that action can never be taken back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steelton police.