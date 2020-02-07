Steelton K-9’s get life-saving body armor

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Borough Police Department’s K-9 police dogs have new body armor free of charge.

K-9 officers Beny and Noro received bullet and stab protective vests from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Beny’s vest was sponsored by Kathie M. Smith of Springfield, Pa. and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. K-9 Noro’s vest was sponsored by Marjorie Healey of Venice, Fla. and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Edward M. Healey USMC Ret.”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K-9 officers.

Each vest costs around $2,000. The non-profit has outfitted more than 3,500 police dogs over 11 years.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.