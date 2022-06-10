EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Steelton man has been arrested and charged after a domestic incident occurred on Saturday, June 4.

According to the East Pennsboro Township Police, at 10:51 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Stephen Terrace in Camp Hill for an active physical domestic incident. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to the victim.

The victim told officers that they were being strangled around the neck and sustained injuries to her face.

The suspect was identified as Tyler Reed of Steelton, Dauphin County. Reed was then arrested and transported to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. According to court documents, Reed has been charged with a felony count of strangulation, as well as charges of simple assault and harassment.

Reed was unable to post bail which has been set at $20,000. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 15.