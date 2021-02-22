Steelton mayor, others surprised by key hire

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Gary Kline is the former Borough Manager in Camp Hill. He resigned in 2015 after pleading no contest to charges regarding his responsibility for the dumping of millions of gallons of untreated waste into nearby creeks.

Steelton Borough Council recently approved Kline’s hiring as the new Public Works director. Several council members including board president Brian Proctor told abc27 they were not made aware of Kline’s past legal troubles during closed sessions when personnel matters are discussed.

Mayor Maria Romano Marcinko tells abc27 she learned about Kline’s past on the internet.

“I asked a borough employee what they thought about our new hire,” said Marcinko. “They told me he used to work for Camp Hill and I did a Google search and found out about his past.”

Marcinko says she believes in second chances, but she has concerns because Kline’s responsibilities will be close to what he was doing before.

Many questions remain, including who knew about Kline’s past.

Current Steelton Borough manager Anne Shambaugh worked for Kline in Camp Hill, and then replaced him when he resigned.

Despite trying to reach out to Shambaugh, abc27 has not heard back.

Councilmember Keontay Hodge chairs the Personnel Committee. She tells abc27 that she was aware of his past, and after reading the DEP and Camp Hill reports about Kline’s involvement, she felt he was turned into the fall guy. That said, she didn’t mention his past because he is qualified and she felt he would not be judged fairly.

Kline has a 90-day probation period in his current position with the Borough of Steelton.