Steelton native, nearly killed while serving in Desert Storm, remembers time overseas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stacey Dawson was serving in Saudi Arabia as a member of the 14th Quartermaster Detachment out of Greensburg, Pa.

She was sleeping inside a warehouse in Dhahran when there was an explosion that changed her life forever.

“I was thrown outside,” Dawson said. “There was a lot of chaos, and I finally got myself together and realized we were hit by a missile.”

Dawson suffered severe injuries and eventually recovered. She says 13 people died and nearly 100 were injured.

“It is something you don’t forget,” Dawson said. “Some people say it was 30 years ago, sometimes 30 years ago seems like yesterday.”

Dawson recently visited Greensburg to attend the 30 memorial of the attack. She says it was a rollercoaster of emotions.

“It was good seeing the survivors and the gold star families,” Dawson said, “but it also reminded us all of what happened that day.”

Dawson says one positive memory that stays with her today, is the welcome home parade that took place in downtown Harrisburg.

“It let us know that people appreciated what we did,” Dawson said, “And the paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”