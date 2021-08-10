Steelton neighbors react to fiery murder-suicide

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Heartbreaking details of last week’s massive fire in Steelton unfolded to the public. The community continues to mourn one of the deadliest fires in its history.

Nearby resident Velmar Rogers says she was completely shocked to hear four people died, two of them children in a fiery building just blocks away from her home.

“It’s scary because my kids like to go to the store every day I enjoyed it now we’re out of the store and some friends but pretty much it’s sad I didn’t expect that to happen here at all,” Rogers said.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick says 67-year-old Jafar Afshar used accelerants to start the fire, while his 36-year-old son Saeed and his two grandchildren, an eight-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were sleeping.

“You don’t lose these images ever you won’t lose that image either it was a tremendous loss of life we don’t know the potential of a five and eight-year-old what their lives could have been,” Hetrick said.