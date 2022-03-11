STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton’s police chief has retired. Friday was Anthony Minium’s last day on the job. His number two in command is now the interim chief.

Both say they’re on the same page of how to move the department forward.

Minium is leaving the Steelton Police Department after 18 years and a little more than six as chief.

“The decision to leave had nothing to do with Steelton. It was just my opportunity for West Shore. It was a very tough decision to leave here and honestly, it was one that my family and I really struggled over for some time,” Minium said.

He’s becoming the new chief just across the river with West Shore Regional Police.

“It’s a huge loss. We hate to see him go. But we know that he’s doing what’s best for him. And we know that he left us in a really good spot,” said Mayor Ciera Dent.

Under his watch, Minium got Steelton two k-9s and became one of the first departments in dauphin county to get body cameras.

“When I took over, one of the things I wanted to do was build a community trust and a relationship with the community members,” Minium said. “I believe that we did accomplish that. It was a buy-in by all the officers, not just me. It wasn’t just my idea.”

Det. Sgt. William Shaub, who actually trained Minium, when he first started, has been named interim chief. He’s been with the department for 26 years.

“Like he said, we have the same vision of the go and move forward in the Borough of Steelton. And it’s just gonna be a name change. We’re gonna run the same programs, have the same accountability, go forward from here,” Shaub said.

Dent is hopeful the council will vote to make him acting and then permanent chief.

“I’m excited for Detective Shaub to be taken over. I’m happy to see him in this leadership role. I think that he’s gonna do great,” Dent said.

Just three weeks ago, a new officer was hired and with a grant Minium helped secure, the department will be able to hire an additional two officers.

Shaub says a new substation in the cole crest neighborhood should be fully up and running in two weeks.

And a full-time mental health co-responder will be joining the department on March 20.