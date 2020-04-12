Steelton Police: Fire that destroyed vacant home, historic church intentionally set

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Police said the fire that destroyed a vacant home and a historic church was intentionally set.

The fire started Friday around 5 p.m. at a vacant home at South 2nd and Swatara Streets and then spread to the Bible Fellowship Christian Church of God and Christ.

The church has a small congregation. It’s unclear if they will be able to afford to rebuild.

“Unless I get some substantial help financially we are going to have to tear the church down unless some funds come in to help,” said Rev. David Green, Pastor of Bible Fellowship Christian Church of God and Christ.

If you have any information that could help police you can submit a tip through their Crimewatch page. You can also email Detective Sergeant Shaub at wshaub@steeltonpa.com or Officer Allwein at callwein@steeltonpa.com.