Steelton police investigate reported shooting on Front Street

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after reports of a shooting on the 500 block of North Front Street just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

At least one person was killed; a man whose body was lying in the doorway of a home. He was noted to have been a father of several children.

Neighbors say they ran outside after hearing gunshots.

One neighbor, Elizabeth Reid, said she heard two shots, but saw three bullet casings.

Witnesses report two men were running from the scene. Police haven’t yet released details, but there was no apparent sign of forced entry.

A visibly distraught woman, who identified herself as the deceased victim’s current girlfriend, said he wouldn’t have opened the door for someone he didn’t know.

Reid said she has lived in the neighborhood for 24 years, and the man who died moved in about a year ago. She described him as a good neighbor. She believed he was home alone at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.