STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a stabbing on the 2600 block of South Second Street Wednesday afternoon.

Steelton police received reports for a stabbing and a shooting around 4:51 p.m. Once on the scene, police found a man who was stabbed in his torso. He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

20-year-old Bryce Ulrich was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assaul. Ulrich now remains in Dauphin County Booking Center.