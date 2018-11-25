Steelton Police raise money for K-9 Unit

Steelton Police launched a fundraising campaign for their K9 unit.

The department held a College Game Day rivalry and corn hole tournament at Saint Lawrence Club in Steelton.

The goal was to raise more than $9,000.

Sports fans got a chance to enjoy a lot of the big college games on four big-screen televisions.

K-9 officers Benny and Noro have been making the rounds in the borough since they were purchased in October. The money raised will help purchase protective vests, ongoing training, vet care, and other essentials.

Organizers say that Saturday’s event was a success.

“It tells me that the residents want this program to be a success,” said Anthony Minium, the chief of Steelton Police.”They also want professional policing in their neighborhoods, and this is one step forward.”

For donations, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/steelton-borough-police-k9-fund.

All money raised will go directly to the K-9 unit.

