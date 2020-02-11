Steelton police reminding residents of farm animal ordinance

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are reminding residents about an ordinance that prevents certain animals from living in the borough.

They recently investigated several cases involving farm animals in neighborhoods and Sgt. Bill Shaub says the ordinance clearly states the types of animals that are not allowed in the borough.

“Pigs, horses, geese, ducks, goats, sheep and other such animals larger than an average dog should not be harbored in the borough limits,” Shaub said. “We want to get the word out so that residents have enough time to remove and take them to a more appropriated place.”

He says residents caught with illegal animals can face a fine of up to $300 or spend up to 30 days in jail.

“We want to work with our residents,” Shaub said. “We want to make sure that they do the right thing and make sure the animals will be ok.”