Steelton police report attempted kidnapping

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police report that a child was told to get inside a dark blue minivan when they were outside their home on the 300 block of Pine Street on Sept. 18.

The child was apparently outside the home trying to get an item when the van approached, police said. The child then ran to grab a baseball bat off their front porch before the van took off, driving east towards Swatara Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steelton Borough police at 717-939-9841, or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

