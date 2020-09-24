Steelton police report attempted kidnapping

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police report that a child was told to get inside a dark blue minivan when they were outside their home on the 300 block of Pine Street on Sept. 18.

The child was apparently outside the home trying to get an item when the van approached, police said. The child then ran to grab a baseball bat off their front porch before the van took off, driving east towards Swatara Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steelton Borough police at 717-939-9841, or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

Top News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss