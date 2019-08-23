Steelton police to use body cameras

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — After a five-week pilot program, the Steelton Borough Police Department is now fully operational with body cameras.

Each of the 13 officers on the force is now assigned one; every time they answer a call or make a traffic stop, they will be held accountable for their interactions.

ABC27 went on a ride-a-long with Steelton Police to see how it works during a traffic stop.

“I’m Officer Allwein, Steelton Borough Police. Just so you know, you’re being audio and video recorded.”

Police Chief Anthony Minium says that body cameras are bringing transparency to interactions between police and the public.

“Not only did the borough residents want it; our officers wanted it as well,” Minium said. “We wanted to show that we are being professional out there and that this would be a perfect example of that.”

For officers on patrol, it’s a welcome addition to their daily routine.

“I think it’s going to build more trust. The public gets to see our point of view of things when we’re handling issue out here in the borough,” Allwein said.

The cameras are always recording, but once an officer activates it, the footage is saved starting 30 seconds back.

While department policy is to always turn the cameras on during incidents, officers do have some discretion.

“We put in there in our policy to protect our officers on tactics and stuff that they can mute it so there’s no audio recording, but there’s still video recording,” Minium said.

The body cameras and their storage cost just under $50,000. A price Mayor Maria Romano Marcinko says is worth it.

“This is going to give the opportunity for everybody, whoever comes through town, whoever’s stopped to see how they work and how professional they are,” Romano Marcinko said.

If you’d like access to the body camera footage, you can submit a Right to Know request.