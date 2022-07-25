STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton is receiving a $10,000 grant as part of the Healthy Babies Initiative. Municipalities across the country had to submit proposals on how they plan to improve babies’ health. Steelton plans to build two community gardens.

“We want to this to be a community effort. We want the community to get involved, we want volunteers, community leaders and residents to be involved like I said. Everything that we raise here, everything that we grow will then grow right back into the community, so we’re going to put it back into the families home, food pantries,” said Ciera Dent, Steelton mayor.

Carlisle also received a $10,000 grant that will be used to build a garden and pollinator habitat.