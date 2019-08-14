Steelton Step Team performing at the Little League World Series Parade

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 25 members of the Steelton Highspire Steam Steppers have been practicing for most of the summer, in preparation of marching in this year’s Little League World Series parade in Williamsport.

The team spent some time practicing on Wednesday before they traveled to Lycoming County.

Denae House is the head coach of the team and a native of Williamsport. “I remember when I was a child,” said House.”It was a lot of fun to see all of the events before the games, and it was amazing to see so many people from other countries.”

Eliana Pena, captain of the Steam Steppers says that it’s their biggest event so far this year, but she says that her team is ready.

“We have done our routines all summer long,” said Pena, “We know there will be a lot of people there, but we are focused.”

Fire Fighters, police officers and officials from Steelton, Swatara Township and Highspire were on hand during practice, to wish them well.

The parade takes place early Wednesday evening in Williamsport, and the team will return home, on Thursday.