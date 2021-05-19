Steelton to increase parking fines for first time in 20 years

STEELTON Pa. (WHTM) — Parking fines are going up in Steelton.

The borough council approved the fines to increase from $15 to $45. It’s a big jump, but one that Steelton hasn’t seen for 20 years.

The mayor says they’re getting a lot of complaints about people not moving their cars for services like trash pickup and street cleaning.

The hope is that the bigger fine will persuade people to only park in appropriate areas at appropriate times. Everyone in the borough has been made aware of the changes via a letter in the mail.

“We don’t really want to write these tickets. The police need to be on the street doing other things and we want people to be in compliance,” Mayor Maria Romano Marcinko said. “What would happen is we’d give them a ticket and they’d pay it and just do it over again like its okay to do it.”

Anyone caught this week will be given just a warning as the $45 fine goes into effect next week.