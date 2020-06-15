Steelton water main project underway

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A water line project starting in Steelton, Dauphin County may cause some traffic delays.

Crews with Pennsylvania-American Water will begin replacing nearly half-a-mile of water main which is nearly 100 years old.

The new lines will run along North Third Street between Brewster and Conestoga and on North Second between Adams and Pine Streets.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

Drivers should give themselves extra time in those areas. The project should be completed by this fall.