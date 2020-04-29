Steelton woman making ‘Class of 2020’ yard signs for Midstate seniors

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Steelton mom saw the sign — an entire senior class getting

robbed of milestones.

She decided to create a project that’s a sign of the times, taking as many orders as she can to make yard signs for the Class of 2020.

“The world stopped — like — who would have thought that?” said Star Dent, a Steelton mom of seven and owner of Starlite Eventz.

Just a couple of blocks away from Dent’s home sits a stagnant Steelton High. A campus that was once filled with so much life is now a ghost of the 2019-2020 school year.

As an event planner, Dent is used to last-minute hiccups and cancellations, but 2020 isn’t like anything she has ever seen.

“It was really heartbreaking. Like, being in high school, you wait until you get to be a senior for prom and graduation — and then it’s just done,” Dent said.

She decided that she was going to put a dent in their sadness while scrolling through Harrisburg’s Adopt a Senior Page.

“I was like, we really should do something for these seniors, and since a lot of things got canceled, I was just like, ‘yard signs!'” Dent said.

She’s taking on orders to make yard signs to go in seniors’ yards complete with pictures, graduation date, fun facts — you name it.

“[I want them to] feel special, like, ‘it’s about me. I did all this. I accomplished this, and they’re still looking out for me,'” she said.

It’s not going to be easy, but she says it will be well worth it.

“Hopefully, every senior can get one. I want every senior to have one,” she said.

To contact Dent for a sign, click here.