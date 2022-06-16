HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stephen Reed, the Mayor of Harrisburg from 1982 through 2010, was also an insatiable collector. Reed passed away on January 25, 2020, at the age of 70, and now his estate is releasing collectibles and artifacts to be sold at auction. Historic military pieces and old west artifacts will highlight the two-day auction.

Online bidding will open on Friday, June 17; The in-person auction will begin on Friday June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters! Click here to sign up today.

Some of the featured items in the auction include Wild West antiques such as a Billy the Kid reward broadside (which is estimated to sell for $3,000-4,000), a U.S. Springfield trapdoor carbine (estimated value of $600-700), an early Winchester model 1894 carbine (estimated value of $500-600), a D.F. Barry cabinet card of Crow Foot (Sitting Bull’s son), and a gambling parlor gaming wheel.

Billy the Kid Reward Broadside

U.S. Springfield Trapdoor Carbine; Winchster M 1894 Carbine

D.F. Barry Cabinet Card of Crow Foot

Gaming Wheel

51 inch Yunt Mountain Sheep Kachina

Noel Portrait of Custer

Reed was a passionate collector throughout his life and was directly responsible for the construction of the $32 million National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg. Reed is also credited with building City Island, which brought minor league baseball to the city, and the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.

Reed aspired to build an Old West museum in the Harrisburg area as well, but was met with criticism from community members when he used public funds to purchase various artifacts. Some of those artifacts will be included in the auction starting June 17.

For more information about the Reed auction, visit Cordier Auctions’ website, here.