MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Funeral services were held Tuesday for Perry County Sheriff Steven Hile.

Services were held at West Shore Evangelical Free Church in Mechanicsburg. Hile was then was laid to rest with full military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Hile passed away July 26. He was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer earlier this year.

He formerly served as the command chief of the 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.