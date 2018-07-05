Still no AC for many senior citizens at Hershey Plaza

HERSHEY, Pa, (WHTM) - Many senior citizens living at the Hershey Plaza Apartments in Derry Township spent Independence Day without air conditioning.

Earlier this week, ABC27 reported on complaints from residents saying the AC has gone out more than five times this summer.

On July 4, we spoke to a woman who says her AC is working, but five other floors are without it.

The building's owner, Millennia Housing Management, was gone for the holiday and could not be reached for comment.