Still no AC for many senior citizens at Hershey Plaza

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 03:49 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 10:18 AM EDT

HERSHEY, Pa, (WHTM) - Many senior citizens living at the Hershey Plaza Apartments in Derry Township spent Independence Day without air conditioning.

Earlier this week, ABC27 reported on complaints from residents saying the AC has gone out more than five times this summer

On July 4, we spoke to a woman who says her AC is working, but five other floors are without it.

The building's owner, Millennia Housing Management, was gone for the holiday and could not be reached for comment. 

