DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — We’re all a little safer.

The reason why? About 1,000 Central Dauphin School District teachers and staff completed what’s called “Stop the Bleed” training, part of a national program run locally by Penn State Health. Another 1,000 will receive the training soon.

“We only have three to four minutes when someone is bleeding to death,” said Amy Bollinger, Penn State Health’s adult trauma nurse coordinator.

The benefit in schools?

“This can work for something small – someone gets a cut because the glass pane broke and they need assistance with that,” said Gabriel Olivera, the school district’s police chief and head of safety and security. “But it can also help in a mass casualty [such as] if you have an active shooter.”

The broader societal benefit? Olivera said most people who save a life, thanks to the training, do so somewhere other than where they’re trained.

“You can be a witness to an accident and you’re just driving by, and you see someone get injured,” Olivera said. “You can just step out and actually assist them.”

And that does happen.

“We have absolutely had people reach back out to us when they have effectively used a tourniquet and stopped someone from bleeding to death,” Bollinger said.

“Stop the Bleed” training is free. You can attend a session at Hershey Medical Center, or trainers will go to your workplace, house of worship, or other settings. To schedule a training, call 717-531-LION (5466).