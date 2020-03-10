Storage units could take place of former Bon Ton store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Bon-Ton store has been sitting vacant since the company closed in the fall of 2018. Since then, there’s been several proposals for what to do with the space.

The most recent is starting to move forward as it could soon become a new storage space.



While plans are still in the works, the now owners of the former Bon-Ton space, W.P. Carey, see mini-storage as the most practical use for the former anchor store. Springettsbury Township is on board.

“The entire economy for malls and retail has changed due to the digital economy that it has to be redefined eventually,” said Ben Marchant, the township’s manager.

Township supervisors voted 3-2 to rezone the space to make it all possible.

“We all have our ideas of what we would like to see happen and what we think would work, but it really is up to the property owner and the tenants to figure out what the market will support,” said Marchant.

It’s now the second former anchor store at the galleria to see new life outside retail. What once was Sears, will soon be a new mini casino.

“We want to see business. We are open for businesses, we want to work with the mall owners to have the best fit for the community,” said Marchant.

If W.P. Carey decides to keep moving forward with plans on the storage unit it will have to submit plans to remodel the space, which hasn’t happened yet.